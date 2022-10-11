AnteDAO (ANTE) Trading 6.6% Lower This Week

AnteDAO (ANTE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 11th. AnteDAO has a total market capitalization of $63,300.26 and $34,869.00 worth of AnteDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AnteDAO has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One AnteDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00003959 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003025 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010745 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070619 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10795998 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034173 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

AnteDAO Profile

AnteDAO’s genesis date was March 31st, 2022. AnteDAO’s official Twitter account is @antedao_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. AnteDAO’s official website is www.antedao.io.

AnteDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AnteDAO (ANTE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. AnteDAO has a current supply of 0. The last known price of AnteDAO is 0.75576812 USD and is down -3.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $11,855.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.antedao.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnteDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnteDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AnteDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

