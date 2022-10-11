AntiMatter Governance Token Price Reaches $0.22 on Top Exchanges (MATTER)

AntiMatter Governance Token (MATTER) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last week, AntiMatter Governance Token has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One AntiMatter Governance Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001180 BTC on exchanges. AntiMatter Governance Token has a total market cap of $7.03 million and $253,160.00 worth of AntiMatter Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About AntiMatter Governance Token

MATTER is a token. It launched on February 27th, 2021. AntiMatter Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,301,449 tokens. AntiMatter Governance Token’s official message board is antimatterdefi.medium.com. AntiMatter Governance Token’s official website is antimatter.finance. AntiMatter Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi.

Buying and Selling AntiMatter Governance Token

According to CryptoCompare, "AntiMatter Governance Token (MATTER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. AntiMatter Governance Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 31,301,448.67918376 in circulation. The last known price of AntiMatter Governance Token is 0.16793772 USD and is up 9.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $7,854,164.66 traded over the last 24 hours.

