Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Position Boosted by Shelton Wealth Management LLC

Shelton Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,260 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 67.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AMAT. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.56.

Applied Materials Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of AMAT traded down $3.24 on Tuesday, hitting $75.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,543,998. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.36 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.