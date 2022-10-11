ARB Protocol Trading Down 75.7% This Week (ARB)

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Over the last seven days, ARB Protocol has traded down 75.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ARB Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ARB Protocol has a market cap of $23,708.31 and $10,212.00 worth of ARB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ARB Protocol Token Profile

ARB Protocol is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2022. ARB Protocol’s total supply is 555,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. ARB Protocol’s official website is arbsolana.com. ARB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @arbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ARB Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARB Protocol (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. ARB Protocol has a current supply of 555,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ARB Protocol is 0.00045985 USD and is up 14.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,833.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbsolana.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARB Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARB Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARB Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

