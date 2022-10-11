ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target Lowered to $87.00 at Credit Suisse Group

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $105.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.55% from the stock’s current price.

ARCB has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of ArcBest to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.22.

Shares of ARCB stock traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $76.62. 1,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. ArcBest has a one year low of $65.15 and a one year high of $125.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.57.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.39. ArcBest had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 33.83%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

In other ArcBest news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $2,219,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 3.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 40.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 103.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 1.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 4.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

