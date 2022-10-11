Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.95

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 6025 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

Ares Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85.

Get Ares Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the second quarter worth $55,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Ares Acquisition by 392.3% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Ares Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ares Acquisition

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.