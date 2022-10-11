ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $600.00 to $510.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. ASML traded as low as $407.26 and last traded at $407.36, with a volume of 10044 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $421.89.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Argus initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Grupo Santander raised ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($489.80) price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $699.10.

Get ASML alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in ASML by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 308.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of ASML by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $166.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $497.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $531.91.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.26. ASML had a return on equity of 64.93% and a net margin of 31.36%. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $1.3991 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s payout ratio is 13.63%.

About ASML

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.