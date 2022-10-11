Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,800 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTVA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 7.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 13.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.9% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 20,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.8% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.2% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTVA has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Corteva to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Roth Capital raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.27.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.82. 15,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,722,013. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

