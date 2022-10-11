Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Waste Management Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

NYSE:WM traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $156.01. 16,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,521. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The company has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

