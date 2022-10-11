AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Shares Gap Down to $18.80

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.80, but opened at $18.20. AssetMark Financial shares last traded at $18.07, with a volume of 94 shares.

AMK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.80 and its 200-day moving average is $19.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

AssetMark Financial ( NYSE:AMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $151.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.89 million. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 6.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMK. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 32.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the first quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the second quarter worth about $152,000. 26.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform.

