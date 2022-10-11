Astroport Classic (ASTRO) Price Reaches $0.0136 on Top Exchanges

Astroport Classic (ASTRO) traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last week, Astroport Classic has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Astroport Classic token can now be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Astroport Classic has a market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $356,257.00 worth of Astroport Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003171 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Astroport Classic

Astroport Classic was first traded on December 27th, 2021. Astroport Classic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 tokens. Astroport Classic’s official Twitter account is @astroport_fi. Astroport Classic’s official website is astroport.fi. The official message board for Astroport Classic is astroport.medium.com.

Astroport Classic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astroport Classic (ASTRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Terra Classic platform. Astroport Classic has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Astroport Classic is 0.01072975 USD and is up 2.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $60,061.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://astroport.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astroport Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astroport Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Astroport Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

