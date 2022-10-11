Astroport Classic Price Hits $0.0136 on Major Exchanges (ASTRO)

Astroport Classic (ASTRO) traded 27% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Astroport Classic has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and $356,257.00 worth of Astroport Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Astroport Classic has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. One Astroport Classic token can currently be bought for $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Astroport Classic

Astroport Classic’s launch date was December 27th, 2021. Astroport Classic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 tokens. Astroport Classic’s official message board is astroport.medium.com. The official website for Astroport Classic is astroport.fi. Astroport Classic’s official Twitter account is @astroport_fi.

Buying and Selling Astroport Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Astroport Classic (ASTRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Terra Classic platform. Astroport Classic has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Astroport Classic is 0.01072975 USD and is up 2.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $60,061.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://astroport.fi/.”

