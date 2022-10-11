ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) PT Raised to C$51.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ATCO to C$49.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ATCO from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of ATCO from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$50.67.

Get ATCO alerts:

ATCO Trading Up 0.4 %

ACO.X opened at C$41.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.70 billion and a PE ratio of 12.69. ATCO has a 1-year low of C$40.00 and a 1-year high of C$48.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$46.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$45.37.

Insider Transactions at ATCO

About ATCO

In other ATCO news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$47.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$238,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,451,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,259,083,593.60. Insiders have acquired a total of 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,750 over the last 90 days.

(Get Rating)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.