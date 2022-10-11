AtEM (ATEM) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $293,195.78

AtEM (ATEM) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 11th. AtEM has a total market cap of $293,195.78 and $10,704.00 worth of AtEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AtEM has traded down 43.2% against the US dollar. One AtEM token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AtEM alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003079 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010690 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070269 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10679835 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00034226 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About AtEM

AtEM’s launch date was May 23rd, 2022. AtEM’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,999,987 tokens. AtEM’s official Twitter account is @atemcoin?. The official website for AtEM is atemcoin.io.

AtEM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AtEM (ATEM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. AtEM has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of AtEM is 0.00003016 USD and is down -11.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,597.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://atemcoin.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AtEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AtEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AtEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AtEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AtEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.