Atlas DEX (ATS) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $133,228.00

Atlas DEX (ATS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. Atlas DEX has a total market cap of $527,710.95 and $133,228.00 worth of Atlas DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atlas DEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0487 or 0.00000254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Atlas DEX has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Atlas DEX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003086 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010696 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070269 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10679835 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00034269 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Atlas DEX Token Profile

Atlas DEX was first traded on January 24th, 2022. Atlas DEX’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,837,536 tokens. The official website for Atlas DEX is atlasdex.finance. Atlas DEX’s official Twitter account is @atlas_dex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Atlas DEX is atlasdex.medium.com.

Atlas DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Atlas DEX (ATS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Atlas DEX has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Atlas DEX is 0.04808323 USD and is down -1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $121,993.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://atlasdex.finance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atlas DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atlas DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atlas DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.