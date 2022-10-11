ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Up to $2.22

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.22, but opened at $2.29. ATRenew shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 3,544 shares changing hands.
ATRenew Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average of $2.87.
ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $320.35 million during the quarter. ATRenew had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 5.81%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATRenew
ATRenew Company Profile
ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ATRenew (RERE)
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
- Pershing Square Holdings: Deep-Value Play For Long-Term Investors
- McCormick May Get Spicy if it Improves Earnings
- Down Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar
- Consider Warming Up with Seasonal Campbell Soup Stock
Receive News & Ratings for ATRenew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATRenew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.