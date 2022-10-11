ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Up to $2.22

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.22, but opened at $2.29. ATRenew shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 3,544 shares changing hands.

ATRenew Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average of $2.87.

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $320.35 million during the quarter. ATRenew had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 5.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATRenew

ATRenew Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATRenew during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATRenew during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ATRenew during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in ATRenew by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 60,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of ATRenew by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 179,929 shares in the last quarter. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

Further Reading

