AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,964 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,740,054,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,839,297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066,523 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in AT&T by 71.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921,029 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 18.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,044,000 after buying an additional 8,729,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3,200.0% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,948,000 after buying an additional 8,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.85. 282,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,248,576. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day moving average of $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on T shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

