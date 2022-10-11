AutoSingle Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $74,035.33 (AUTOS)

AutoSingle (AUTOS) traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 11th. One AutoSingle token can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AutoSingle has traded down 74.4% against the U.S. dollar. AutoSingle has a market capitalization of $74,035.33 and $12,156.00 worth of AutoSingle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003045 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010781 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070618 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.59 or 0.10795726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00034169 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About AutoSingle

AutoSingle’s launch date was February 28th, 2022. The official website for AutoSingle is autosingle.singlefinance.io. AutoSingle’s official Twitter account is @autosingle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AutoSingle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AutoSingle (AUTOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. AutoSingle has a current supply of 0. The last known price of AutoSingle is 0.00434948 USD and is down -6.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $506.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://autosingle.singlefinance.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AutoSingle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AutoSingle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AutoSingle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

