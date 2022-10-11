AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 902.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 362 shares in the company, valued at $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 362 shares in the company, valued at $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,578 shares of company stock valued at $22,994,191 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AZO traded up $40.23 on Tuesday, hitting $2,273.77. 7,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,964. The firm has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.73. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,649.59 and a twelve month high of $2,362.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,188.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,119.25.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $35.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,364.53.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

