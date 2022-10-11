AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Cut to $189.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $205.00 to $189.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AVB. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $240.00.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 0.8 %

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $170.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $170.76 and a one year high of $259.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.32.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $644.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 109.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,633,000 after buying an additional 11,535 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 8,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,939,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

