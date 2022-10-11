Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) is Avestar Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Avestar Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,870 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Avestar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Avestar Capital LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $12,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVUS. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $901,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 12,377 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 44,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVUS stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $63.36. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,173. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.86. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $62.29 and a one year high of $81.26.

