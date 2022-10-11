Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Receives $5.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.30.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVAH. Jefferies Financial Group cut Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of AVAH opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $250.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.99. Aveanna Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average is $2.50.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $442.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.81 million. Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 33.32% and a positive return on equity of 9.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

