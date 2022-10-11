Avestar Capital LLC Acquires 2,130 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 587.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 90.3% in the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,939. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.02. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.27 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.