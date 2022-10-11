Avestar Capital LLC Acquires 871 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.8% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 8.5% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.64.

Shares of TXN traded down $3.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.94. 158,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,252,368. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

