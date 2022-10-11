Avestar Capital LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Avestar Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,899 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 62.2% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Price Performance

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,020 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded down $1.66 on Tuesday, reaching $38.64. 468,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,893,685. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.01 and its 200-day moving average is $53.37. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $39.20 and a one year high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of -149.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.48.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -92.31%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Further Reading

