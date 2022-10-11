Avestar Capital LLC Has $2.23 Million Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,994.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,562,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7,348.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 779,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,235,000 after buying an additional 768,545 shares during the period. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.23. 6,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,075. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $91.24 and a 12 month high of $110.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.12.

