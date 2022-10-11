Avestar Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $41,011,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.54. The stock had a trading volume of 45,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,552,491. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.60 and a 200 day moving average of $93.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Vertical Research dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

