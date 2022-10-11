Avestar Capital LLC Purchases 4,408 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,262 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 443,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,587,000 after purchasing an additional 419,593 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Owens Corning by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth $4,575,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning Price Performance

OC stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,655. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.27.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.22%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $119.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.07.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In related news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $614,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,817,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $33,688.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,793.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $614,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,384 shares in the company, valued at $14,817,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,641 shares of company stock worth $1,050,536 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Articles

