Avestar Capital LLC Takes Position in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON)

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 153,353 shares during the period.

American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF Price Performance

BATS QCON traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,298 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.94.

