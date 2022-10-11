AVI Japan Opportunity Trust PLC (AJOT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

AVI Japan Opportunity Trust PLC (LON:AJOT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This is an increase from AVI Japan Opportunity Trust’s previous dividend of $0.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON AJOT opened at GBX 110.55 ($1.34) on Tuesday. AVI Japan Opportunity Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 103 ($1.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 126 ($1.52). The stock has a market cap of £151.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 850.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 114.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 111.64.

AVI Japan Opportunity Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the Japan. It invests in value stocks of small-cap companies. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI Japan Small Cap Index.

