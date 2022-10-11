Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

AVNW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities increased their price target on Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. B. Riley raised their target price on Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Aviat Networks in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research restated a buy rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.00.

Aviat Networks stock opened at $27.36 on Friday. Aviat Networks has a 12 month low of $23.88 and a 12 month high of $35.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.01 and its 200-day moving average is $29.44. The company has a market capitalization of $306.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.73.

Aviat Networks ( NASDAQ:AVNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $77.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.05 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 6.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aviat Networks will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aviat Networks news, CEO Pete A. Smith bought 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.39 per share, with a total value of $50,204.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,166.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Aviat Networks by 222.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,554 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 76,293 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 39.4% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 9,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 4.6% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 43.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 614,327 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,903,000 after buying an additional 185,907 shares during the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers and switches; microwave trunking; element management products; and software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

