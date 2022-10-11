Bailard Inc. Cuts Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Bailard Inc. lessened its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,933 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned 0.12% of Insight Enterprises worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 173.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 752,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,790,000 after buying an additional 477,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 379.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,939,000 after acquiring an additional 324,079 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 19.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 487,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,321,000 after acquiring an additional 79,315 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 478.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 88,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 72,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,897,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,233,000 after purchasing an additional 43,008 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NSIT shares. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Insight Enterprises from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 27,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,546,482.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,150,827 shares in the company, valued at $390,094,721.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total value of $191,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 27,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,546,482.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,150,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,094,721.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 199,572 shares of company stock worth $18,684,644 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSIT opened at $85.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.48. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.11 and a fifty-two week high of $111.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.55.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

