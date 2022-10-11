Bailard Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,345,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,729,000 after purchasing an additional 996,378 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,753,000 after buying an additional 2,627,359 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,897,000 after buying an additional 3,029,742 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,367 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,635,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,664,000 after acquiring an additional 71,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $110.99 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $212.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a PE ratio of 60.65 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $231,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 261,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,174,337.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $23,830,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,750,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,139,627.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $231,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 261,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,174,337.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 845,279 shares of company stock valued at $96,471,588 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.53.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

