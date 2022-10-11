Bailard Inc. Has $1.74 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bailard Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,591 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,259,316,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,682,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,790,000 after buying an additional 126,645 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,537,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,056,000 after acquiring an additional 459,736 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,307,000 after acquiring an additional 229,177 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,389,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,036,000 after acquiring an additional 277,002 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $96.58 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.80 and a 12-month high of $115.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.07.

