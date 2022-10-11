Bailard Inc. Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bailard Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,123,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,051,750,000 after acquiring an additional 62,798 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,076,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,263,000 after purchasing an additional 381,362 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,078,000 after buying an additional 637,575 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after buying an additional 39,661 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after buying an additional 3,438,481 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM opened at $167.67 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.78 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.61.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

