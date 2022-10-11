Bailard Inc. Has $3.77 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bailard Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Reynolds Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Reynolds Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.1% during the second quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $587,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $56.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.16. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $55.22 and a one year high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

