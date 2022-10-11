Bailard Inc. Has $5.19 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,984,063 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,861,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,699,000 after buying an additional 162,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,423 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,109,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,490,000 after acquiring an additional 385,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $15,319,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $330.84 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $328.12 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $364.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.12.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

