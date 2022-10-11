Bailard Inc. Sells 1,351 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Bailard Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 849,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after purchasing an additional 184,680 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $417,000. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 42,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1,983.0% during the second quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 220,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after buying an additional 209,802 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

IQLT stock opened at $28.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.55 and a 200-day moving average of $32.27. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $27.34 and a 12 month high of $40.48.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.