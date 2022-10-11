Bailard Inc. Sells 64,550 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Bailard Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,550 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in Dropbox by 30.6% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,777,000 after buying an additional 2,476,021 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,670,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,342,000 after purchasing an additional 113,180 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Dropbox by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,451,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000,000 after purchasing an additional 115,502 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,876,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,452,000 after buying an additional 51,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Dropbox by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,760,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,920,000 after acquiring an additional 128,698 shares in the last quarter. 60.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms recently commented on DBX. Bank of America assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.
Dropbox stock opened at $20.41 on Tuesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.04.
Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Dropbox had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 94.26%. The business had revenue of $572.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.
