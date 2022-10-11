Banco Santander S.A. Acquires New Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 69,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,639,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $839,720,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,389,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007,132 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,853,612,000 after acquiring an additional 648,217 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.5% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,091,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,258,000 after acquiring an additional 536,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $60,433,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on EW. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.43.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.8 %

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $82.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.13. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $81.87 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $498,708.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,464.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $498,708.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,464.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,905,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,853 shares in the company, valued at $15,997,865.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,611 shares of company stock valued at $8,016,221 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.