Banco Santander S.A. Buys Shares of 15,000 Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SGEN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 121.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Seagen by 256.6% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Seagen by 9.5% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Seagen by 34.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,465,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,227,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Seagen

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,765 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $300,438.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,737 shares in the company, valued at $10,338,652.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $300,438.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,737 shares in the company, valued at $10,338,652.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 4,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $724,115.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,422.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,625 shares of company stock worth $1,638,368. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Seagen Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Seagen from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Seagen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $204.00 price target on Seagen in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $130.95 on Tuesday. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.43 and a 52-week high of $192.79. The stock has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.49 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.60.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

