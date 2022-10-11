Banco Santander S.A. Has $2.84 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,413 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,370 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $1,052,794,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,750,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894,757 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,585,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380,205 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 488.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,717,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $211,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,694 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 293.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,854,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $144,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Micron Technology to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

Micron Technology Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $51.38 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.45 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.