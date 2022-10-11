Banco Santander S.A. Has $5.91 Million Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Illumina to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.93.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $203.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.51. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $428.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

