Banco Santander S.A. Has $56.71 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,254 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.8% of Banco Santander S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $56,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,667,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,306 shares of company stock worth $18,149,359 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.46.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $97.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.56 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

