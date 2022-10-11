Banco Santander S.A. Has $6.69 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,117 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $6,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $663,055,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,365,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $613,354,000 after buying an additional 1,046,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,694,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,204,300,000 after acquiring an additional 828,789 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $943,516,000 after acquiring an additional 471,726 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,373,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $365,637,000 after acquiring an additional 338,121 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,751 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $219.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.63. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $219.60 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.07.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

