Banco Santander S.A. Invests $5.21 Million in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AWK. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 107.7% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.67.

American Water Works stock opened at $127.44 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $125.93 and a one year high of $189.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.50.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 36.64%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

