Banco Santander S.A. Sells 6,938 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,938 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,718.9% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,144,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040,638 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,137,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,412,000 after buying an additional 105,587 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,984,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,499,000 after buying an additional 339,341 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,970,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,414,000 after buying an additional 875,456 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,504,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,236,000 after buying an additional 361,610 shares during the period.

BATS USMV opened at $66.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.60. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

