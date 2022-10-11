Banco Santander S.A. Trims Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Partners LTD. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 6.9% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $186.55 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.32 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.61 and a 200 day moving average of $225.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.19). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $243.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.47.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

