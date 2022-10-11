Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 227,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,137 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 31.0% in the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.0% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 22.5% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 23.2% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $30.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.83. The firm has a market cap of $246.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.84.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.