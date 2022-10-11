Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.98

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.98 and last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 212713 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

Bank of China Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $95.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.22.

About Bank of China

(Get Rating)

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign currency, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.